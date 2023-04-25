GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Hawks Nest State Park will be hosting another Spring Fling activity: Birds, Neotropical Migrants of the New River Gorge.

Visit Hawks Nest State Park to take part in a hike around Hawks Nest Lake to explore the Spring season’s migrating birds and other critters. Witness neotropical migrant birds use our rich habitat for breeding purposes or as a stopping point for other destinations further north.

According to WV State Parks, the hike through the Fishermans’ Trail will start in the parking lot by Hawks Nest Lake on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 9 a.m. The hike will be about a mile walk and is expected to end roughly around noon.

It is recommended to bring binoculars, water, and sun protection of some kind.

If you are invested in Hawks Nest Spring Fling campaign and are fascinated with bird migration, this hike is the perfect activity for you!