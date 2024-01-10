SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Want to have a West Virginia fishing record? There are now five new species records recognized by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to DNR 2024 Fishing Regulations Summary, there are now 41 different species of fish that have official state records for length and weight.

But just because the records are new does not mean that any fish will be added to the record book. According to the fishing regulations, to be considered for the first record of a new species, length requirements must be met.

The new additions in 2024 and the minimum length for a record are:

Black crappie – 16 inches

Redbreast sunfish – 9 inches

Redear sunfish – 12 inches

Pumpkinseed sunfish – 10 inches

Redhorse suckers – 24 inches

For a fish to be considered for a state record, it must be caught by a licensed angler, measured according to the standards on page 29 of the fishing summary, weighed on a certified scale, witnessed by two persons and reported to and verified by a DNR biologist.

In its press release, the DNR also reminded anglers that there are some updates to fishing regulations as of Jan. 1, 2024. “Updates include changes to regulations regarding sauger and saugeye limits, blue catfish minimum size limits and channel catfish possession limits,” the release said. The current fishing regulations are available here.