FARMINGTON, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia hunters brought their A-game this spring as the Mountain State saw its largest spring turkey harvest since 2018 this year, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR)

In 2023, hunters in the Mountain State harvested 12,217 turkeys as part of the spring turkey harvest, a 30.4% increase from 2022 which netted 9,366 birds. Despite being a five-year high, the number isn’t far behind the 2018 harvest which netted 70 more birds at 12,287.

“The increased harvest is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our hunters and the successful management of our turkey populations and we’re thrilled to see such encouraging harvest numbers for the spring gobbler season in West Virginia,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “It’s especially exciting to note that this year’s harvest surpasses both the five-year and ten-year averages, indicating a positive trend in the turkey population. The WVDNR remains committed to maintaining sustainable wildlife management practices to ensure the long-term health and abundance of turkeys in our state.”

This year’s harvest places itself well above the five-year and ten-year averages in the Mountain State with 12.6% and 14.6% increases respectively. Increases in harvests were reported in every WVDNR District except District 4 which reportedly saw a slight decrease. District 1 harvested the most birds this harvest and the full scoreboard can be found below.

District 1: 2,563 District 6: 2,206 District 5: 2,148 District 4: 1,871 District 2: 1,766 District 3: 1,633

The top five counties for harvests this year were as follows:

Mason (559) Jackson (416) Preston (390) Harrison (357) Hampshire (347)

“I want to congratulate all of our successful hunters who helped make this year’s spring gobbler harvest the best it’s been in five years,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey. “Our state’s hunting seasons play a vital role in bolstering our economy and supporting local businesses and communities. Together, we will continue to foster a thriving outdoor industry that sustains our natural resources while providing memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

To learn more about hunting in West Virginia or to purchase a hunting license, click here.