GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Activities such as bird watching and building birdhouses are very popular in the US, but out of all the types of seeds which ones are the best to feed a wide variety of wild birds?

According to allaboutbirds.org and wildbirdscoop.com, the short answer is sunflower seeds. These seeds are very nutritious and high in fat content, which is very important for wild birds throughout the winter.

There are two main types of sunflower seed, one of them being the black oil seeds. These specific seeds have very thin shells, which make it easier for birds to break open and allows a larger variety of birds to come to your feeder.

The second type is the striped sunflower seed, which has a much harder shell and can be difficult for birds like house sparrows and blackbirds to break into. However, this could allow you to keep certain birds away so you can focus on others, but it’s probably better to start with the black oil seeds first.

The drawbacks to using sunflower seeds are that they attract other critters and can be very messy to clean up. People living in apartments or who struggle with raking up the seed shells might want to think of other seed options. You can also look into hulled sunflower seeds that will help with messes, but they are usually more expensive. It is also important to note that the in-shell seeds that we eat can be harmful to the birds due to the high salt concentrations, so it’s best to get natural seeds.

For more information on the use of sunflower seeds or other seed types, you can either visit All About Birds All About Birds or wildbirdscoop.com.