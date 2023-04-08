GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The harvest numbers for 2022’s hunting season are now available to the public.

According to the West Virginia DNR, the numbers for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear, and wild boar are made available each year in the West Virginia Big Game Bulletin. Physical free copies can be found at the WVDNR district offices and agency’s Elkins Operations Center.

According to WVDNR, the white-tailed deer harvest numbers increased 12.7 percent over the 2022 hunting season. There were reportedly 1,727 black bears harvested over their respective 2022 season. This is 37 percent less than the 2021 black bear harvest. During the Spring season, here were 7.6 percent less wild turkeys harvested in 2022 than in 2021. However, during the Fall harvest season, the amount of wild turkeys harvested increased 45.8 percent from 2021.

The Big Game Bulletin gives a broad overview of big game harvest numbers and helps our hunters see harvest trends… These harvest numbers also help our biologists monitor big game populations and recommend any needed changes in bag limits or season lengths so we can continue to sustain healthy populations of these important species. Paul Johansen, WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief

So if you are interested to see what all was happening in the hunting world over the last year, check out the Big Game Bulletin for some interesting info.