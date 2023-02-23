CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is known for being one of the most ‘Wild and Wonderful’ states in the nation.

As mountains and rivers create an abundance for nature and wildlife to prosper, some species seem to be having a harder time. This is where animals are considered either ‘threatened’ or ‘endangered’.

The definition of an endangered species, according to the West Virginia Conservation Agency (WVCA) is “one that is in danger of extinction throughout all or a portion of its range. Its population level is so critically low and/or its habitat is so degraded that immediate action must be taken to avoid the loss of the species.”

The WVCA defined ‘threatened species’ as those that will likely shift into the ‘endangered’ realm if preventative measures are not taken.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), the Mountain State is home to 22 species considered federally endangered. This grouping consists of 17 different animals and four plants. West Virginia is also the place where seven federally threatened species call home. Five of which are animals, with two plant species.

The WVDNR has a list on their website which provides the name and scientific name of ‘endangered’ and ‘threatened’ species that call West Virginia home.

Take a look at the list below! The list will consist of the species name, scientific name, and the year it was added to that particular WVDNR list.

Federally Endangered Species in West Virginia

ANIMALS Indiana Bat | Myotis sodalis | 1967

| Myotis sodalis | 1967 Gray Bat | Myotis grisescens | 1976

| Myotis grisescens | 1976 Virginia Big-Eared Bat | Corynorhinus townsendii virginianus | 1979

| Corynorhinus townsendii virginianus | 1979 Pink mucket Pearlymussel | Lampsilis abrupta | 1976

| Lampsilis abrupta | 1976 Fanshell | Cyprogenia stegaria | 1990

| Cyprogenia stegaria | 1990 Purple Cat’s Paw Pearlymussel | Epioblasma obliquata obliquata | 1990

| Epioblasma obliquata obliquata | 1990 Northern Riffleshell | Epioblasma torulosa rangiana | 1993

| Epioblasma torulosa rangiana | 1993 Clubshell | Pleurobema clava | 1993

| Pleurobema clava | 1993 James Spinymussel | Pleurobema collina | 1998

| Pleurobema collina | 1998 Snuffbox | Epioblasma triquetra | 2012

| Epioblasma triquetra | 2012 Rayed Bean | Villosa fabalis | 2012

| Villosa fabalis | 2012 Spectacle Case Pearlymussel | Cumberlandia monodonta | 2012

| Cumberlandia monodonta | 2012 Sheepnose | Plethobasus cyphyus | 2012

| Plethobasus cyphyus | 2012 Diamond Darter | Crystallaria cincotta | 2013

| Crystallaria cincotta | 2013 Guyandotte River Crayfish | Cambarus veteranus | 2016

| Cambarus veteranus | 2016 Rusty Patched Bumble Bee | Bombus affinis | 2017

| Bombus affinis | 2017 Candy Darter | Etheostoma osburni | 2018

| Etheostoma osburni | 2018 Northern Long-Eared Bat | Myotis septentrionalis | 2022

| Myotis septentrionalis | 2022 Monarch Butterfly | Danaus plexippus | 2022 PLANTS Harperella | Ptilimnium nodosum | 1988

| Ptilimnium nodosum | 1988 Shale Barren Rockcress | Arabos serotina | 1989

| Arabos serotina | 1989 Northeastern Bulrush | Scirpus ancistrochaetus | 1991

Federally Threatened Species

ANIMALS Flat-Spired Three-Toothed Land Snail | Triodopsis platysayoides | 1978

| Triodopsis platysayoides | 1978 Madison Cave Isopod | Antrolana lira | 1982

| Antrolana lira | 1982 Small Whorled Pogonia | Isotria medeoloides | 1982

| Isotria medeoloides | 1982 Cheat Mountain Salamander | Plethodon nettingi | 1989

| Plethodon nettingi | 1989 Big Sandy Crayfish | Cambarus callainus | 2016

| Cambarus callainus | 2016 Eastern Black-Rail | Laterallus jamaicensis jamaicensis | 2020 PLANTS Virginia Spiraea | Spiraea virginiana | 1990

According to the WVDNR’s list, there are also three animal species that are ‘proposed for listing’. The Round Hickorynut (Obovaria subrotunda) and Longsolid (Fusconaia subrotunda) are proposed for listing under the threatened category, while the Tricolored Bat (Perimyotis subflavus).

What is being done?

With wildlife, and other aspects of Mother Nature makin West Virginia the state it is, the WVDNR must take steps to maintain the safety and possible repopulation of these species. The WVDNR Rare, Threatened and Endangered (RTE) Species Program was created to do just that.

According to the WVDNR, the WVDNR RTE program has made major efforts to help in the federal delisting of the West Virginia northern flying squirrel, peregrine falcon, running buffalo clover, and the bald eagle.

In partnership with the WVDNR’s Wildlife Diversity Fish Program, the RTE Species Program has begun efforts to track, manage, and restore the populations of one of West Virginia’s most unique aquatic inhabitants, the Candy Darter!

While the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will continue to do their part to help these endangered and threatened species, it is also up to the everyday person to help as well. Whether that is keeping their habitats clean with trash, or even volunteering time.

Anyone who wishes to find out more information on endangered and threatened species within West Virginia and the rest of the country, can visit the WVDNR Website and the US Fish and Wildlife Website.