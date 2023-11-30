CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A part of the Sunfish Family, the largemouth bass is the most popular species to catch, according to Bass Online.

They are known for being able to survive in just about any environment, including any freshwater reservoir, lake, pond or stream. It is also the most widely distributed fish in North America, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

They also have the records for the largest caught by both weight and length. The West Virginia DNR says Eli Gain caught the longest largemouth in 2001, setting the record with a 25.75-inch catch. David Heeter in 1994 caught the heaviest largemouth; it weighed in at 12.28 pounds.

But how do West Virginia’s records stack up to the rest of the U.S.?

West Virginia is close to the middle of the U.S. in terms of weight records, according to a study by HubScore.

They say Georgia holds the record for the heaviest largemouth bass caught, clocking in at a whopping 22 pounds and four ounces. The WVDNR says this was caught from Montgomery Lake, Georgia, in 1932.

The other states in the top 10 include California (21 pounds, 12 ounces), Texas (18 pounds, 2.8 ounces), Florida (17 pounds, 4.32 ounces), Alabama (16 pounds, eight ounces), Arkansas (16 pounds, eight ounces), Arizona (16 pounds, seven ounces), Virginia (16 pounds, four ounces), South Carolina (16 pounds, two ounces), and Louisiana (15 pounds, 15.52 ounces).

The states with the smallest largemouth basses caught are North Dakota (eight pounds, 7.5 ounces), Minnesota (eight pounds, 13 ounces), South Dakota (nine pounds, five ounces), Montana (nine pounds, 9.28 ounces), Hawaii (nine pounds, 9.4 ounces), Utah (10 pounds, two ounces), Vermont (10 pounds, four ounces), New Hampshire (10 pounds, eight ounces), Nebraska (10 pounds, 11 ounces), and Iowa (10 pounds, 12 ounces).