GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Camping is always best when all campers respect one another and stay safe, so here are to dos and two don’ts of camping etiquette.

Camping Dos:

DO have an itinerary for your family/friends – Safety always comes first in camping, and having some form of an itinerary always helps insure safety. By having an itinerary, someone will know what the plan is and where you are at a given time. It also helps with planning for the worst.

DO have a gear check list – It’s always best to make sure you have the proper gear when camping, and having a check list helps make sure you have what you need before you go. It also helps with making sure you don’t leave anything behind after your trip. You don’t want to loose anything in the great outdoors.

Camping Don’ts:

DON’T walk through other camper’s campsites – It’s always best to respect everyone’s boundaries and privacy, and each camper paid for their own spots in the campsite. When camping, there is an unspoken rule about not wander into someone else’s little spot of wilderness.

DON’T make too much noise after quiet time – All campgrounds have something called quiet time, so that all campers can have peace and quiet. Quiet time is mostly for night, so that everyone can get a goodnight’s rest after a long day of camping fun. However, all campgrounds have different times for quiet time, so it’s probably best to figure that out ahead of time.

If you would like to learn more about the dos and don’ts about camp etiquette, visit campingjargon’s Camping Etiquette the Do’s and Don’ts of camping.