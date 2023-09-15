WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Fishing, hunting, conservation vendors, enthusiasts, and experts will be at The Greenbrier for the Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.

On September 22, 2023 through September 24, 2023, this event will bring outdoor, fishing, and hunting enthusiasts together with available vendors to explore the resort and to learn more about available fishing, hunting, and conservation opportunities.

Organizations including the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, Project Healing Waters, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Archery in Schools Program, MidwayUSA Foundation, and the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation help support Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.

Admission for the event is free to the public with registration, with the help of the partners and sponsors of the event. Anyone planning to attend this event can pre-register here.

The event’s schedule starts on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 12 p.m., and ends with a Farewell Dinner on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

A few of the events that will be going on are: