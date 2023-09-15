WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Fishing, hunting, conservation vendors, enthusiasts, and experts will be at The Greenbrier for the Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.
On September 22, 2023 through September 24, 2023, this event will bring outdoor, fishing, and hunting enthusiasts together with available vendors to explore the resort and to learn more about available fishing, hunting, and conservation opportunities.
Organizations including the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, Project Healing Waters, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Archery in Schools Program, MidwayUSA Foundation, and the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation help support Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.
Admission for the event is free to the public with registration, with the help of the partners and sponsors of the event. Anyone planning to attend this event can pre-register here.
The event’s schedule starts on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 12 p.m., and ends with a Farewell Dinner on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
A few of the events that will be going on are:
- Hands-On Experiences and Exhibits: Products will be displayed by some big names. Some of these include Mead John Deere, Smoky Mountain Knife Works, Mountain State Cabins, Paradise RVs, Miss Mayfly, Quiet Kat, Garton Originals, Big Game African Safaris, Catch Cam Nets, Sig Sauer, Colt, Silencer, Cutco Cutlery, Whitetail, and Portable Tens. Hands-On experiences will be available at vendors including Off-Road Adventures, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Kate’s Mountain Adventures and more. These opportunities will be open throughout the day, and can be found inside Colonial Hall, and in the front circle.
- Rifle & Pistol Try & Buy: The opportunity for potential buyers to try out SIG Sauer and Colt Products at The Greenbrier’s beautiful 1,000-yard rifle range can be found at different times during the weekend.
- Cash Bar & Trivia Night Dinner: This event can be found at Kate’s Mountain Lodge, and there is a trivia competition to win money for the partner organizations of the event. It is also hosted by Ward Burton, former Daytona 500 winner.
- Day of Clays Sponsored by MidwayUSA Foundation: A youth sporting clays tournament held at The Greenbrier Gun Club that will help raise funds for the MidwayUSA Foundation.
- NASP Invitational: A youth archery tournament that is sponsored by Alderson Elementary School.
- Tie One On Beer Tasting & Fly Tying Beginner Course: Fishing guides at The Greenbrier will teach participants about the different flies to use in various conditions, and between each fly, the event participants will have a chance to try local craft beers and learn more about the breweries where they were made.
- Seminars and Demonstrations: Seminars and demonstrations will be held during the weekend on a variety of outdoor topics such as, Tracking the Appalachian Buck, Kish Justice Bear Hunting Seminar, a DNR Action Station, Ronnie Snedegar Squirrel Dog Demo, a Healing Waters Entomology Class, Musky Bait Building Seminar, Jim Clay Turkey Calling Seminar, Jim Crumley Godfather of Camo Seminar, and more.
- Tie One On Bourbon Tasting & Fly Tying Intermediate Course: For those who already know the basics, fishing guides at The Greenbrier will teach more difficult techniques for making flies to use in different conditions. For those at this event, there will be a chance to try some of The Greenbrier’s favorite bourbons, including some that are made in the Mountain State and even some that are exclusive to America’s Resort, and they can learn about where they were made and even about their flavor profiles.
- Beer Tasting Meet & Greet: Those who come to the event can try local craft beers while they talk with vendors, clinicians, and instructors that are involved in the Expo.
- Welcome Dinner: Those who attend the event can start their weekend with a Welcome Dinner while enjoying the view of the mountains and regional flavors at Kate’s Mountain Lodge.
- Church Service with Edward Graham: The chief operating officer for Samaritan’s Purse, Edward Graham is the youngest son of Franklin Graham, graduated from from the United States Military Academy, and served 16 years in the U.S. Army. He returned home and started serving the ministry in 2019 after having multiple combat deployments with the Special Operations Community. He will have a Sunday service that is open to everyone.
- Bourbon Tasting: The Greenbrier’s favorite bourbons, some exclusive to America’s resort, and some made in West Virginia, can be enjoyed by event participants while they talk with some of the instructors, clinicians, and vendors involved with the Expo.
- Farewell Dinner: At the end of the event, participants can join some of the exhibitors, outdoor enthusiasts, and sponsors and enjoy a farewell dinner at the Howard’s Creek Lodge with a mean made in the kitchens of The Greenbrier.