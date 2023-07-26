ROMNEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — One year after breaking the record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia in 2022, Allen Burkett of Moorefield has made history once again.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), Burkett caught the new record-breaking catch on July 20 at South Mill Creek Lane in Grant County with bluegill cut-bait. This year’s fish weighed in at 37.5 pounds and measured 40.43 inches.

Burkett’s previous record-breaking channel catfish was caught in June 2022 at the same location and weighed 36.96 pounds and measured 40.59 inches. The previous record before this had stood for 17 years, according to the WVDNR.

Burkett’s record breaking channel catfish in 2022 (WVDNR) The channel catfish that broke his previous record in 2023 (WVDNR)

WVDNR District Fishery Biologist Brandon Keplinger measured both this year’s catch and Burkett’s previous record-setter.

Anglers in West Virginia who think that their catch is a record-setter are encouraged to report it to the WVDNR for verification. The WVDNR said that fish that don’t qualify for a state record may still qualify for a trophy citation. To learn more about WV fishing records, click here.