CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Harry Evans as the new Acting Director and State Forester of the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

“Harry has been a great asset to the Division of Forestry and the State of West Virginia during his career. I know he will continue to serve our great State in this new role.” Governor Jim Justice, (R-WV)

Evans is a graduate of Glenville State College. He has 30 years of experience with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Most recently, he served as Deputy State Forester for the division.

“During his decades-long career, Harry has shown a passion and dedication to West Virginia’s forests. He has been named as the Forestry Employee of the Year for District V and has gone above and beyond the call of duty as a member of the West Virginia Western Fire Crew, which has been deployed to fight fires in other states.” West Virginia Department of Commerce Acting Secretary James Bailey

Evans steps into the position following the retirement of West Virginia Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover.

Established in 1909 as a declaration of the state government for the need of forest protection and research, the West Virginia Division of Forestry protects and conserves forest resources in the nation’s third most forested state.