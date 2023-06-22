CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced a 19 percent increase in trout stocked in 2023 compared to last year.

According to Governor Justice, the agency stocked nearly 130,000 more trout this year than in 2022. Between January and May of 2023, the WVDNR stocked 802,481 trout in lakes and streams all through the Mountain State.

“Our hatchery program plays a crucial role in creating an exceptional fishing experience for anglers across West Virginia… This significant increase can be attributed to investments in our hatchery infrastructure and the dedicated work of our staff who make all this possible. My administration has focused on our Trout Stocking program, and directed investments toward it because it pays dividends. Not only do our residents enjoy our lakes and streams, but so do a lot of tourists from all over the world who come here to enjoy our waters.” Jim Justice, West Virginia Governor (R)

One of the biggest investments was the expansion of the Bowden Hatchery from 40 to 60 fish rearing units, allowing the DNR produce 100,000 more pounds of trout. There were other improvements to both Reed’s Creek and Tate Lohr hatcheries as well.

The hatchery improvements were not the only factors to this increase, but it is also attributed to the warmer weather we gained from the winter months, creating better conditions for the trout. Factors such as habitat, weather patterns, and other environmental elements all attribute to trout population growth.