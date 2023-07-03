CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is calling on West Virginians to provide their input regarding river otter populations in the Mountain State.

Through an online survey, West Virginians can report when and where they see a river otter so that the WVDNR can track the spread of river otter habitats. Like past box turtle and rattlesnake surveys, the public will be asked to provide multiple details about the otter sighting.

The date, time, and location of the river otter sighting, along with how many otters were seen must be included. If someone is able to observe the river otter’s activities long enough, what they are doing during the sighting should also be included.

The purpose of the survey is to provide updated details on river otter populations and the bodies of water they populate.

In the 1980’s the WVDNR reintroduced river otters to West Virginia after they were once wiped out completely. Since the repopulation was implemented, otter populations have stabilized and even thrived in some regions of West Virginia.

The survey can be completed through the Survey123 mobile application or online. You can learn more about the river otter survey and other WVDNR surveys here.