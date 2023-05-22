CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito (WV-R) announced $2,747,261 in funding for substance abuse and cancer prevention programs.
According to Capito, the funding was provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Individual Awards:
- $2,015,000 – Cancer Prevention and Control Programs
- $732,261 – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services
“Maintaining healthy communities has been and remains a top priority for me. This HHS funding is essential in assisting our state’s health department in delivering resources to two programs that help those recovering from substance abuse and efforts to prevent cancer… As the top Republican on the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue fighting for resources that provide West Virginians with the necessary tools to fight the opioid epidemic and deadly diseases like cancer.”Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)