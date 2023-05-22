CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito (WV-R) announced $2,747,261 in funding for substance abuse and cancer prevention programs.

According to Capito, the funding was provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Individual Awards:

$2,015,000 – Cancer Prevention and Control Programs

– Cancer Prevention and Control Programs $732,261 – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services