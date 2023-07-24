CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2.3 million for healthcare systems in West Virginia, including $600,000 for the southern region.

According to Manchin, the funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s designed to strengthen healthcare services throughout the Mountain State.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.3 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state… The funding announced today will support a critical internal medicine physician development program through the Marshall Community Health Consortium, as well as expand access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment services in Beckley, Huntington and Parkersburg. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.” Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)

Funding for Southern West Virginia: