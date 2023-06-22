CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $625,000 in funding for drug free community programs in West Virginia.

According to Capito, the funding comes from the Office of National Drug Control Policy. It is designed to help five programs that intend to help prevent and combat youth substance use.

Individual awards:

“Community-based solutions are among the most effective tools in our continued battle against the addiction crisis in West Virginia. Every community is different, and our approach towards substance use prevention needs to be tailored to the needs of specific areas, not a one-size-fits-all approach. The Drug-Free Communities Support Program is a great example of an effective approach, and helps youth in West Virginia avoid the path that leads to deadly drug addiction. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that this model can have across West Virginia, and I’m happy to see this funding aim to help provide the focused approach to substance use prevention that our state needs.”

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)