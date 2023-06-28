CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $648,000 in funding to improve West Virginia’s drinking water.

According to Capito, the funding will help with improving access to clean and safe drinking water for the people of the Mountain State.

“In order to ensure every West Virginian has access to clean and safe drinking water, we must invest in our water infrastructure systems in every part of our state, which I’ve sought to do through the EPW and appropriations committees… The funding announced today will support our efforts to improve water systems throughout West Virginia and help us best serve residents in small and disadvantaged communities.”

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)