RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) -- COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise across the nation and the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant was found in West Virginia right before the holidays. The variant is now the dominant strain of the virus and the CDC said it makes up three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Greenbrier County Health Officer Bridgett Morrison said the new strain is more transmissible than other variants and urges people to be careful going into the holiday travel season. She recommends people take extreme caution if they choose to travel, including wearing masks and social distancing wherever possible. Most importantly, Morrison said if you feel sick, you should stay home.