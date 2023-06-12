CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined 22 other Republican colleagues to reintroduce the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act of 2023.

According to Capito, this legislation is designed to help the high number of “smash-and-grab” theft from federally licensed firearms and ammunition dealers.

Key notes from the Act:

Increase the maximum penalty for stealing from an FFL business from 10 to 20 years.

Impose a minimum sentence of 3 years for burglary and 5 years for robbery from FFL businesses

Criminalize attempted theft of a firearm from a licensed importer, manufacturer, dealer, or collector.

“Burglaries of gun dealerships continue to rise, which is why we must put solutions forward that deter these would-be criminals from committing these robberies and endangering our communities. I’m proud to support this legislation that implements swift and strong penalties for these crimes, and further protects our communities.” Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)

Along with Capito and Graham, the act was cosponsored by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Jim Risch (R-ID), Dr. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Deb Fischer (R-NE), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Ted Budd (R-NC).