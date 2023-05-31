CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Gary Peters (D-MI) reintroduced the Workforce Development through Post-Graduation Scholarships Act to help communities find workers and cut taxes for recent college graduates.
According to Capito, this legislation would mandate that those with scholarships from post-graduation grant programs would not be required to pay income taxes on awarded funding, like traditional scholarships.
The Act would:
- Exclude Post-Graduation Scholarships from Gross Income
- Ensure Recipients are Living and Working in a Community in Need
- Provide Guidelines for Proper Oversight
“A strong workforce is an essential component to the success of our state. I’m proud to put forward a bipartisan solution that incentivizes recent graduates to stay in West Virginia and fill vital workforce needs by cutting burdensome taxes.”Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)