CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Gary Peters (D-MI) reintroduced the Workforce Development through Post-Graduation Scholarships Act to help communities find workers and cut taxes for recent college graduates.

According to Capito, this legislation would mandate that those with scholarships from post-graduation grant programs would not be required to pay income taxes on awarded funding, like traditional scholarships.

The Act would:

Exclude Post-Graduation Scholarships from Gross Income

Ensure Recipients are Living and Working in a Community in Need

Provide Guidelines for Proper Oversight