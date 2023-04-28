CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $12,914,643 for two southern West Virginia community action organizations.

According to Capito, the funding comes from the US Department of Health and Human Services, and is designed to “help children get ahead”.

Individual Awards:

“This funding from HHS will help strengthen the educational foundation of our youth in southern West Virginia and provide local organizations the resources needed to help our children get ahead… These programs are an important part in making sure every child in West Virginia has the opportunity to learn, grow, and be successful in the future.”

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)