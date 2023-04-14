CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and other senators sent out a letter to the FCC calling for the rollout of Next Generation Television standard to support local broadcasting.

According to Capito, the new standard will help broadcasters provide quality news and improved emergency alert systems. A bipartisan group of 28 senators signed this letter, and was led by Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Todd Young (R-Ind).

The other senators that helped sign this letter are Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Mike Braun (R-Ind), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Angus King (I-Maine), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill), Gary Peters (D-Mich), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn), John Boozman (R-Ark), John Barrasso (R-Wyo), Steve Daines (R-Mont), Deb Fischer (R-Neb), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kan), Ted Budd (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala), Jon Tester (D-Mont), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich), and John Hoeven (R-ND).

The Next Gen TV standard is essential to the continued vitality and competitiveness of local television broadcasters’ free, local, and trusted service in our communities… This pro-consumer, innovative technology will allow local stations to better serve their viewers with improved pictures and sound, interactive features, including expanded local news, advanced emergency alerting, and the ability to deliver to viewers the content that is most relevant to them, when they want it, where they want it. Quote from the sent out letter

The full letter can be found at senate.gov.