Capito, Rubio introduce bill to prevent illegal immigrants from using arrest warrants as TSA ID

Washington, D.C. (WVNS) — Today, February 9, 2022, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined Marco Rubio in introducing the Strengthening Enforcement to Curtail Unlawful, Risky Entrance to Flights Act, or SECURE Flights Act of 2022.
The SECURE Flights Act would prevent the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) from allowing illegal immigrants to use immigration enforcement documents, such as arrest warrants, as identification when boarding commercial flights.
The SECURE Flights Act specifies that DHS issued documents, such as arrest or deportation warrants, are not valid for commercial airline travel. If someone presents one of those documents, the bill requires TSA to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and local police to determine if that person is in violation of any terms of release. If the person is found in violation, they would not be able to fly, unless they are self-deporting.
“It really isn’t complicated: those who are in the United States illegally should not be allowed to use their arrest warrants as forms of identification to fly around our country on commercial airlines. In the midst of a rising crime wave and an ongoing crisis at our southern border, we must do more to crack down on illegal immigration, not less. This commonsense bill would reverse TSA’s inexplicable policy, prioritize the rule of law, and take steps to actually address the consequences of the administration’s self-inflicted illegal immigration crisis.”U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)