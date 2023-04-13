CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senator Capito (R) and other Republican colleagues reintroduced the stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act.

According to Capito, 19 of her Republican colleagues helped reintroduce the Act, which was led by Senator Ted Cruz (R). The act is designed to allow local law enforcement to cooperate with immigration authorities and pull tax-funded grants to sanctuary cities.

The Act was cosponsored by Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Braun (R-Ind), Ron Johnson (R-Wis), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn), John Hoeven (R-ND), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala), John Boozman (R-Ark), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss), Tom Cotton (R-Ark), Tim Scott (R-SC), James Lankford (R-Okla), and Deb Fischer (R-Neb).