Census data results in new voting precincts for Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the results of the 2020 census, comes new voting precincts for Raleigh County.

The Raleigh County Clerks office said Raleigh County used to have six voting districts but, that number is now reduced to five. This reduction caused leaders with Raleigh County to either combine precincts or split precincts, lowering the number of precincts from 87 to 58.

Now, The County Clerks office is trying to get the word out. Soon letters will be sent out to inform voters in changes.

“What we’ll do is notify them and maybe send them a new card to tell them where they will be voting and what their new precinct is and what house district they’re in now,” said Chief Elections Officer Tammy Richardson.

If you didn’t receive your letter, you can call the Raleigh County Clerk’s office or go to govotewv.gov to find out where you can vote in this year’s election.