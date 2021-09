BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) -- Colleges and universities from all over the two Virginia's were in Mercer County Tuesday to show high school students the importance of higher education.

Mercer County Schools held a college fair for all juniors and seniors in the district. Jenny Collis is the Career Connections Facilitator. She said more than 500 students attended the fair. Because of COVID-19 concerns, Collis said bringing the schools here makes it easier for students.