BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- Healthcare workers never know what the work day could bring. In 2020 when COVID-19 hit, the pandemic sent them into unknown territory.

"At first we didn't know what equipment we were going to need, what we were going to have available. You hear all these stories about 'we're going to run out of this, or we're going to run out of that'," Traci Flint, Registered Charge Nurse at Raleigh General Hospital, said.