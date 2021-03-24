Gov. Justice holds town hall in Beckley to discuss cutting income tax

BECKLEY (WVNS) – Governor Justice held a town hall at Tamarack in Beckley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 to discuss his plan to repeal the state personal income tax.

When Gov. Jim Justice originally announced his plan to cut income tax, it was met with opposition, especially related to the plan’s increase of taxes on soda, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages. To try and clear things up, Gov. Justice went on a tour of town halls to speak with local business owners and members of the community.

“This is massive misunderstanding. First of all, the chamber said this is going to be bad for small businesses, and it was a terrible terrible mistake,” Gov. Justice said.

In the town hall, Governor Justice stressed he did not want to hurt any West Virginian by cutting income tax; however, local business owners do not feel the same way. Michael Turner is the General Manager of Skyline Lodge in Ghent.

“The biggest money maker I have as a restaurant is my beverage business,” Turner said.

While the Governor said the increased tax on soft drinks specifically only amounts to eleven cents per 16 ounce soft drink, Turner said this does not take into account the additional operation costs.

“If I break even on eleven cents, I do not make money,” said Turner.

Turner said the those additional operating costs apply to alcoholic beverages as well, and believes this plan will destroy bars and breweries.

Gov. Justice was adamant in his belief of this plan being cash positive for every household in West Virginia. Driving his point home, the Governor explained how this plan puts nearly $1.1 billion back in the hands of the people in its first year.

“More money into the hands of our people and then let them decide where they are going to spend their money,” said Gov. Justice.

Turner believed people are not going to take their new earnings to restaurants, breweries, or other small businesses.

“I see the point that he thinks people are going to spend more money, I unfortunately disagree. I don’t think people are going to spend money on restaurants,” said Turner.

Gov. Justice had a lot to say in this meeting, but this was the point he wanted everyone to take away,

“If I am not willing to work at it then I am not going to complain about it, but if I work at it as hard as I possibly can and it doesn’t pass, then we have missed an opportunity beyond belief,” said Gov. Justice.