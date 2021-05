BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Justin Rogers is a familiar face at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia - a place where he finds peace and faces the truth. Rather, it is a very heavy truth involving 100-pound dumbbells, for starters.

"A 45-pound plate will always be 45 pounds," Rogers said. "I've had friends lie to me. I've had family lie to me. I've had preachers lie to me… of course, exes. But that weight will never lie."