Bluefield, VA (WVNS) - The Graham High School Football team will take on Appomattox High at 2pm on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the semifinals of the Class 2 Virginia State Playoffs.

The G-Men overcame a two touchdown deficit for the first time this year in their Regional Final matchup last week. Coach Tony Palmer said he was proud of the way his team fought back to keep their undefeated season alive.