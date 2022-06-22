CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sent out an appointed letter, along with his other 18 state counterparts to Attorney General Merrick Garland persuading him to take strong action to recent terrorist acts that were targeted against anti-abortion organizations.

“Since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked and terrorized almost daily. Access to justice cannot turn on partisan affiliation. We as Attorneys General are calling on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate and prosecute these illegal acts.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, writing his concerns about the abhorrent acts of terrorism

The attacks happened last month, but still the FBI has yet to investigate them, saying last week they would open an investigation.

The first group, noted in General Morrisey’s letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, which is a pro-choice group that has decided to declare “open season” on anti-abortion organizations or anything associated with them.

This group is considered dangerous because of their tactics to urge their members “to paint, to burn, to cut, [and] to jam” any type of pro-abortion centers and the people associated with them. This group is also infamous for causing attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” Attorney General Morrisey expressing his thoughts of concern.

Hopefully these investigations will be conducted soon.