CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced legislation to protect access for hunters and anglers alike.

According to Manchin, the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2023 is designed to prevent the US Fish and Wildlife Service, US Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management from banning the use of lead ammunition or tackle from public lands unless data determines that the decline of the wildlife population is caused by the use.

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and as an avid sportsman myself, I know firsthand how important our hunting and fishing culture is to who we are as West Virginians and Americans… I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2023 to ensure any restrictions placed on the hunting and fishing industries are rooted in scientific evidence, rather than partisan politics. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense legislation to block this federal overreach and protect our outdoor recreation economy.” Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)

Manchin stated that lead has long been suitable metal for sinkers and jigs that are vital for the fishing economy. He also stated that alternatives are usually more expensive and less available, and that the FWS has shown no evidence that lead in ammunition and tackle is the cause for species population decline.