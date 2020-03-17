Manchin endorses Salango in Democratic Primary

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — As the West Virginia primary election approaches, one candidate for the Democratic nomination for Governor received a major endorsement. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango is getting support from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

“Today, I am proud to announce my support for Ben Salango in the Democratic primary for governor of West Virginia. “I do this because I love our state, just as you do, and I believe Ben is the one person who can bring us all together to get things done. His energy and vitality will make him a governor who works every day to improve the lives of all West Virginians. “Ben is the one candidate who can win in November and meet head-on the great challenges we face in our state. For all of these reasons and more, I am committed to supporting Ben Salango and I will do everything in my power to help him become the next governor of the great state of West Virginia.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Senator @JoeManchinWV endorsed our campaign! #wvgov #wvpol



"I believe Ben is the one person who can bring us all together to get things done." — Sen. Manchin



Read full statement here: https://t.co/mU5MCS8FeO pic.twitter.com/Hj5RTMLUKa — Ben Salango (@BenSalango) March 17, 2020

“It’s an honor to have Sen. Manchin’s support because he knows what it takes to effectively run state government and get results for the people,” said Salango in response to the endorsement. “Our campaign is gaining new supporters every day because now is the time to come together to get this done.”

The West Virginia Primary Election is set for for May 12, 2020. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. on that date. Details on the election can be found at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.