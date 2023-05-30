CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $22,007,997 in funding for healthcare programs to protect/improve the well-being of West Virginians.

According to Capito and Manchin, the funding was provided by the US Department of health and Human Services. The funding is designed to help prevent/control cancer and infectious through organizations such as WVU, Marshall, and the DHHR.

Individual Awards:

$13,180,117 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases

“As Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Labor-HHS Subcommittee, I’m pleased to see resources on the way to West Virginia that will support important initiatives that make an impact in our state. I will continue to advocate on behalf of West Virginians through my role, and help support programs that keep our residents healthy, train our medical professionals, and uplift our students who need it the most.” Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)