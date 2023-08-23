PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new law could potentially affect the people are Mercer County regarding their pets.

The large number of roaming dogs in Mercer County is prompting the County Commissioners Office to set up a new law to require owners to keep their furry friends on a leash or behind a fence. The Mercer County Commission conducted a meeting Tuesday, August 23, 2023 discussing the matter of this new leash law.

One of the Commissioners, Greg Puckett, goes into a little more detail on some of the issues that prompted the need for this law.

“If you look at the numbers just since the first of the year, we’ve had over 150 calls to the Health Department, in terms of a biting dog, a nuisance dog, something like that. Just in the last week alone, we’ve had six incidents of dog bites within the county.” Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner

Puckett also says the free roaming dogs have been an issue for several decades, and the Commission is using Raleigh County’s ordinance as a model for this new law.