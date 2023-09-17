PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The 9-1-1 fee in Mercer County will be raised in the near future to help bring more funding to the county’s standard operations.

The Mercer County Commission is working on raising the 9-1-1 fee for both residents and businesses. The current rate is $3.00 per line, while the new fee will raise it to $3.75 per line. The President of the Mercer County Commission, Bill Archer, spoke with 59News about the response to the fee raise.

“It’s the cost of doing business now days and the technology challenges we’ve have that brought that on. I was surprised we didn’t have more response from the public, because usually when we have any kind of a rate increase we do.” Bill Archer, President of the Mercer County Commission

Archer also mentioned that so far there’s been no negative response from the public about the fee’s raise.