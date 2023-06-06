CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $495,840 to help upgrade McDowell County’s wastewater infrastructure.

According to Senator Manchin, the funding was provided by the EPA and is designed to install residential septic systems in McDowell County. The current sewage lines cannot reach many of the county’s rural homes and the appropriate systems are usually prohibitive. The project will provide sewage services to 35 homes serving 80 people, while another 17,000 residents benefit by the efforts since it’s working on removing straight-piping of raw sewage into community rivers and other waterways.