CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $5,504,439 in funding for public health emergency preparedness.

According to Capito and Manchin, the funding was provided through the US Department of Health and Human Services. It’s designed to support the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and their Public Health and Emergency Preparedness program statewide.

“One of the lessons our country learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to prepare for public health emergencies in order to confront these events head on when they strike… I’m pleased to see this funding from HHS headed to the DHHR to help our state prepare for health emergencies. As the top Republican on the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue my work with HHS, the CDC, and other institutions to be prepared for serious health emergencies.” Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)