CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- A woman who spent the pandemic helping others, got a big surprise from Governor Justice and Babydog.

Kara Waldeck, of Charles Town, was surprised with a check for $588,000 in Charleston while with out celebrating her grandfather's birthday with family. Waldeck works at the Walgreen's Pharmacy in Shepherdstown, where she administered COVID-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic.