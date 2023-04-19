RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Senator Kaine discussed different legislations, one of which included how the clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will be beneficial to Americans.

According to kaine.senate.gov, the Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit is for a place in service that produces electricity generated from renewable energy sources, such as a wind farm. The tax credit is then based on the amount of energy produced over a period of time.

The Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit is for investments in other generated places that store clean electricity, and the tax credit is based on dollars spent.

“If you do these investments, either producing energy or doing manufacturing in what’s called an energy community, an energy community is defined in the Inflation Reduction Act as sort of one of three things; either you are in a census tract or an adjoining tract where a coal plant was closed or converted to some other fuel source like natural gas, or you’re in a census tract or an adjoining one where a coal mine was closed, or you’re in a census tract or an adjoining one where a certain percentage of the workforce has worked in energy related industries, if you meet any of those criteria, you get an additional 10 percent tax credit,” said Senator Kaine.

With these tax credits, Americans that fall under this category can thrive in their businesses and live a beneficial lifestyle.