RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Recently, Senator Tim Kaine spoke about the Child Care for Working Families Act, which combats the childcare crisis and ensures families can find and afford the child care they need.

If the legislation passes, according to kaine.senate.gov, families would be able to afford child care, have more options to high-quality child care, and help childcare workers get paid better livable wages for their hard work.

“In this bill, we would guarantee that no family would pay more than seven percent of its income for child care. If you get child care and it costs more than that, we would cover that difference so that no one would have to pay more than seven percent,” said Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine also touched upon the cost of childcare and how it affects families in the sense that it delays couples from having children or having fewer children than anticipated.