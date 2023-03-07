CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Recently, Senator Kaine, along with his colleagues discussed important legislations, such as Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light on Spending in Elections (DISCLOSE) Act.

This legislation is defined as strengthening campaign finance laws, improving transparency around political spending in federal elections, and make government more accountable to the will of voters.

“Right now there are a whole set of non-public organizations that aggregate campaign donations and then run ads [for example] for or against Tim Kaine, or for or against ballad initiatives, and the public has no way of knowing whose funded them. It’s important as a matter of transparency for journalists, the public and all interested parties to know who’s funding political campaigns. The Supreme Court has said very openly that disclosure requirements are the kinds of campaign finance laws they uphold, and so I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the Disclose Act,” said Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine, along with his colleagues are long time supporters of this legislation and hope it strengthens our democracy, fight political corruption, and protect the right to vote.