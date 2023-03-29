RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Recently, along with his colleagues, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) spoke about the consequences of debt ceiling default, which can be hindering to many Americans.

According to Kaine and his colleagues, “Republicans have created a default crisis that will undermine confidence in America’s commitment to pay its bills and drive up costs for American families, from mortgages, car loans, student loans, and small business loans to the costs of many consumer goods.”

Democrats are trying to counteract this by lifting the debt limit, which is necessary for the U.S. government to help America’s 18 million veterans and over 65 million people on Social Security who need the debt limit in order to cover essential bills and expenses from Congress.

“The threat of a debt default could increase monthly mortgage payments because it would likely push interest rates up by an average of about 151 dollars a month, and that would be nearly 55,000 dollars over the life of a 30 year mortgage, and so that’s obviously something we don’t want to see. And we’ve got about 1.6 million social security recipients, 1.6 million Medicare recipients, and 691,000 veterans who are on VA benefits and their benefits would risk disruption in the event of a default,” explained Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine also said he is hopeful there will be a reduction to debt ceiling default.