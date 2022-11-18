CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Kaine recently had a conference where he talked about current events and recent legislations, one of which was the Respect for Marriage Act.

This legislation, if passed would ensure that same-sex marriages are recognized by every state. Senator Kaine made a statement about this legislation and explained how it would recognize same sex marriage.

“It would provide a federal civil rights protection for people who are lawfully married, who married whom they love, said Senator Kaine.

Kaine also mentioned if this legislation passes, it will respect any marriage performed in any state, which will help give those the same privileges and immunities of that state as well.