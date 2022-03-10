BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The threat of a government shutdown is looming and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he is determined to get an appropriations bill passed soon.

The House of Representatives passed the $1.5 trillion spending bill without COVID-19 response funds on March 9, 2022. Kaine said he wants the spending bill to include humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

“We are in significant discussions every day with Ukrainian leaders and our European allies about how that military aid can be as effective as possible in helping Ukraine defend itself,” Kaine said.

Kaine said he wants the bill to pass the Senate by March 10, 2022 to avoid a government shutdown.