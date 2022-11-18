CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Mark Warner held a press conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, where he talked about different topics and current events.

Warner discussed an array of different topics, which included the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead. He provided an update on the current state of the war in Ukraine following Tuesday’s missile strike inside Poland, a NATO ally. He also discussed his views on Donald Trump and the effect he might have on the presidential election.

“I think America is healthier when you’ve got two strong political parties; a center left party that’s the Democrats. You’ve heard me call out many times when I feel like the Democrats have gone too far to their extreme, and a center right Republican party. I want there to be a strong Republican party, but it’s got to be grounded,” said Warner.

Warner feels that the Republican party needs to have boundaries bordered by principles and ideas.