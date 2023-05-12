WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Senator Shelley Moore Capito (WV-R) and others call on the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove barriers to buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use and save lives.

According to Capito, Senator Martin Heinrich (NM-D) spearheaded this group in hopes to make buprenorphine more accessible for those who need it to kick opioid use.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says that buprenorphine is an opioid partial agonist used in treatment for OUD by producing effects like euphoria and respiratory depression at low/moderate doses. Buprenorphine’s effects are weaker than standard opioids and is safe and effective in weaning opioid users off life threatening drugs. For more information on this drug, visit What is Buprenorphine? | SAMHSA.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 106,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in the past year alone. Now more than ever, it is critical that the best treatments are made widely available and barriers to interventions are broken down… The opioid epidemic remains one of the greatest public health crises our nation has ever faced. We must ensure the necessary resources and policies are in place so that every American who needs it can find treatment and lifesaving care.” The senators stated

Capito and Heinrich when sending the letter was joined by Senators Maggie Hassan (NH-D), Lisa Murkowski (AK-R), Sheldon Whitehouse (RI-D), Thom Tillis (NC-R), Elizabeth Warren (MA-D), Angus King (ME-I), Chris Van Hollen (MD-D), Tim Kaine (VA-D), Ed Markey (MA-D), Ben Ray Luján (NM-D), Bob Menendez (NJ-D), Amy Klobuchar (MN-D), Jeff Merkley (OR-D), Sherrod Brown (OH-D), and Cory Booker (NJ-D).

The full letter can be found here.