CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, July 14, 2022, Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner both held separate press conferences earlier today. Both held similar beliefs when discussing abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, an issue which has divided many people in the nation.

Both discussed several topics of national notoriety at these press conferences, but Kaine and Warner both say they will continue striving for a woman’s right to choose.

“A state that bans abortion could not put a travel restriction in place that would prohibit that woman from crossing a state line to get medical services that are still available, um, in another state.” Senator Mark R. Warner

“I’ve never seen the court take away a constitutional right that has been relied upon by women for half a century, and so the ramifications are massive. I think the Virginia laws are sensible laws.” Senator Tim Kaine

Both Senators have also strongly expressed that women who try to gain access to abortion care and reproductive services by traveling across state lines will be protected from prosecution of the law, which also includes medical providers.

Virginia is one of the states which still provides abortion and reproductive care.