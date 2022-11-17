WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was elected to be the new Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

Today, November 17, 2022 she released the below statement after being elected by her Senate Republican colleagues to serve as the Vice Chairman.

“After serving as a member of the broader Senate Republican leadership team for several years, I am excited to expand my role and officially take on the responsibilities as Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. It’s so important that we listen more to the men and women across our country raising families and working hard to strengthen America, especially as we strive together to address the challenges we face. I am committed to doing just that, and look forward to working with my colleagues to help communicate our optimistic vision for the future.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

