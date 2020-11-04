Summers County citizens elect new sheriff

HINTON, WV (WVNS)- A new sheriff will take over in Summers County. Voters elected current Princeton Police Officer Justin Faris to take over as sheriff in the county.

Faris said he calls the county home and plans to bring new ideas to the table to make it a better place for everyone to live.



“I just want to try to get some more deputies on the road, get us out in the community more. Definitely more police and community relations. As far as police explorers program and that stuff goes, I just really want to work on that,” Faris said.

Faris will begin this new position on January 1, 2021.